Tri-Valley Cultural Jews’ Jewish Culture School will sponsor a Rosh Hashanah Open House on Sunday, August 28 from 10:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. in Pleasanton. The event will include crafts and cooking related to the holiday. Participants will learn Rosh Hashanah songs and dances and will learn about the sounds of the shofar, the ram’s horn used to mark the Jewish New Year. The event is free and will be held outdoors. Masks are required.
Parents will be provided an introduction to Tri-Valley Cultural Jews: A Secular Humanistic Jewish Community, and to its Jewish Culture School, a twice-monthly Sunday school for students 5-14 concentrating on history, music, dance, food and art. The process will culminate in a non-religious Brit Mitzvah ceremony during which students present topics in Jewish life and culture that are of interest to them.
For information and reservations: culturaljews@gmail.com or 925-399-8029.