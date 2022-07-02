July 4th is around the corner and there are several fireworks options for celebrants to choose from this year thanks to the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the Tri-Valley. The following offers a sample of available holiday events.
PLEASANTON:
The annual fireworks display at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, following the Super Diamond concert. The fair will be closing early on Monday, July 4.
LIVERMORE:
Livermore and the nonprofit group Downtown Livermore Inc. will present “United We Shine Community Fireworks Night” on Monday, July 4, with fireworks launched at the top of the parking garage at at the juncture of Maple Street and Railroad Avenue. The 20-minute fireworks show will begin about 9:30 p.m. and will be choreographed to music playing from four speakers set up around the downtown area. The music will also be broadcast on 104.9 FM.
Livermore will begin closing streets in the downtown area about 4 p.m. for viewing the fireworks. The parking lot behind Stockmen’s Park will also be closed to create a safe viewing area.
The city will also have a disc jockey and free glow sticks for children at Stockmen’s Park. Glow sticks will also be available at three First Street businesses: Donut Wheel, Livermore Cinemas, and 1st Treat Yogurt. The Livermore High School football team will be parking cars for $20 at three high school parking lots to raise money for team activities, while the Livermore High dance team will be parking cars at Junction K-8 School.
DUBLIN:
Dublin will not be sponsoring a July 4 fireworks display but will allow residents to set off “safe and sane” fireworks at single-family residences and at four municipal parks: Shannon Park, Dublin Sports Grounds, Alamo Creek Park, and Emerald Green Park.
No fireworks will be allowed at multi-family residential complexes, businesses, schools, unauthorized parks, or other city facilities. Dublin has approved 15 nonprofit stands selling “safe and sane” fireworks in the city.