Dublin will get a jump on Livermore and Pleasanton with an official Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony at the Civic Center, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2.
Dublin plans to turn the Civic Center parking lot into a winter wonderland with lights, food vendors, music from the Dublin Unified School District Children's Choir and other local music ensembles, and “a special guest from the North Pole.”
The Winter Wonderland will open at 5:30 p.m., at 100 Civic Plaza.
Livermore and Pleasanton will both hold tree lighting ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Pleasanton will officially kick off the holiday season with a “Light Up Pleasanton” downtown parade at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, followed by a tree lighting under the Pleasanton Arch in front of the Museum on Main.
Starting at the Main Street Bridge, the Pleasanton parade will head south on Main to Abbie Street. The tree lighting, about 6:45 p.m., will include holiday music and a visit from Santa Claus.
Livermore will also host “The Holiday Village” at Carnegie Park, 2155 Third St., Dec. 3 (4 to 8 p.m.), followed by a “Holiday Sights & Sounds” parade and tree lighting tree on Dec. 4.
Sponsored by Livermore Downtown, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. and head down First Street from M Street to McLeod Street.
Activities at Carnegie Park will include local food and craft vendors, entertainment, and visits from Santa.