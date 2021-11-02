The Tri-Valley Conservancy, a Livermore-based nonprofit that works to preserve agricultural, range and park lands, is recruiting area residents to serve on its board of directors and advisory council.
The 25-year-old organization said volunteers should have a passion for protecting and preserving land for future generations, be able to forge strong alliances and networks within the community, and able to devote the time to be fully engaged during meetings.
For more information, email info@trivalleyconservancy.org.