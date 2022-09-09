Tri-Valley Cultural Jews, a secular Jewish community based in Pleasanton, will hold a Jewish Culture School meeting on Sunday, Sept. 11, to introduce its curriculum for the current school year, Jews Around the World.
The Jewish Culture School is a nine-month program offered for ages 5 through 14 and culminates in a secular Bar Mitzvah. Classes are held in PleBREWasanton every other Sunday. Tri-Valley Cultural Jews will also hold a Tashlikh at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, followed by a Rosh Hashanah ceremony at 4:30 p.m.
For more info, email culturaljews@gmail.com.