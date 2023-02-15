A special peek into the storied past of Livermore airs this weekend in the Tri-Valley. As part of the Livermore Heritage Guild’s (LHG) 50th anniversary celebration, the LHG is hosting a screening of “Livermore, the Movie” at the Vine Cinema and Alehouse on Sunday, Feb. 19.
The presentation is the kick-off to a series of events the Guild has planned to celebrate half a century of cataloging Livermore’s History. The film takes a look at some of the stories and people that make up Livermore.
“The 2003 documentary takes a look at our quirky town, lost time capsule, our own totem pole and the earnest, unique people who call this place home,” said LHG Secretary Loretta Kaskey. The film was created by Rachel Raney and David Murray during 2001 and 2002. The pair had just finished a miniseries on the toll collectors of the Bay Bridge and were looking for their next project.
“I saw a newspaper article on the lost time capsule, and we said, ‘wow, there was our story right there,’” Murray said. “It started out with the intent to talk about how the town was changing from an old farm town into a suburban sprawl, but as we started digging into the stories, it became a portrait of the town without the intent to talk about anything. We were making a tribute to, and a portrait of, Livermore.”
“Livermore, the Movie” chronicles events and characters uniquely Livermore, including a look at the town’s 1969 centennial film, the curse of the city’s sewer system, the 100-year light bulb, the Livermore Rodeo and, of course, the search for the missing time capsule.
Murray said he was intrigued by Bill Owens’ book “Suburbia,” which depicted everyday suburban life in photographs, many taken in Livermore in the 1970s. Once Murray learned Owens was from Livermore, he said he was even more certain the small town was his next stop.
“One of the things we wanted to do with the film is make a fun story and since we were spring-boarding off the Bill Owens ‘Suburbia’ book, we wanted to bring in a little of that visual style he has in the book,” Murray said. “His book is not criticizing anyone, he’s really just trying to show how people lived … that’s where we were coming from, we were just having fun with it and there is a humorous side.”
The documentary includes interviews with then-Mayor Cathie Brown, who discusses her work to establish Livermore’s relationship with its Russian sister city, Snezhinsk.
“It was interesting,” Brown said of the documentary being filmed. “We had the missing time capsule going on, we had a new relationship with Russia going on, and to have a new group come in and do, basically, a documentary on the town, was fun, because we are town of scientists and a town of ranchers and we had the rodeo going on and we are a diverse community relevant to careers.”
Brown said the film will help longtime residents reconnect to their history, while giving those new to Livermore a sense of the town’s past.
“It’s a close community, and it’s not necessarily a small town, but it has that small town feel,” Brown said. “That was certainly a goal that I had, to have the character of Livermore not change a lot, but to still move forward, while keeping that small town feel. And I think that has happened for the most part.”
Brown and Murray will both be part of a question-and-answer panel available to movie-goers after the screening. The screening is the first of several planned events to celebrate LHG’s 50th anniversary. Other events include an auction in April, antique cars at the Duarte Garage and a progressive dinner in August showcasing LHG historic sites.
The screening of “Livermore, The Movie’’ will take place at the Vine Cinema and Alehouse, 1722 First St., Livermore, on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets or more information on this and other LHG events, visit lhg.org.