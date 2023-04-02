Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit providing support for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and homelessness, is sponsoring an art contest this month focused on the theme “Safe Homes, Safe Families.”
Students in grades six through 12 are invited to submit original designs that incorporate messages about healthy relationships, consent, empowerment, or keeping individuals safe from violence.
The winning design will be printed on commemorative t-shirts for the nonprofit’s annual Pace for Peace fundraising 5K/10K race in October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
First place will receive a $100 Amazon gift card, plus a commemorative t-shirt. Second and third place winners will receive $50 and $25 gift cards, respectively.
Entries can be dropped off at the Tri-Valley Haven community building, 3663 Pacific Ave., and are due by Thursday, April 27. Entries must be no larger than 11 inches by 17 inches, and all artwork must be original.
For more information, call extension 2703 at 925-449-5845.