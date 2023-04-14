The public is invited to view the latest in science, engineering and technology innovations at the Tri-Valley Innovation Fair, Saturday, April 15 at the Alameda County
Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Students from the Pedrozzi Young Scholars Science and Art Camp will display their projects, including models of the Mars rover and paintings of Mars.
Also at the event will be over 70 exhibitors showcasing the region's diverse accomplishments and rich learning opportunities. Interactive hands-on activities will be featured indoors and outside as well as special performances scheduled throughout the day.