The newly formed Tri-Valley Pickleball Club will host a Harvest Crush Tournament at May Nissen Park in Livermore on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9.
The tournament is open to players of all levels; however, registration closes Wednesday, Sept 28.
Round robin play will be assigned based on age and skill level, with four to six games in each bracket. The top teams in each bracket will then play a single-elimination match.
Men’s and women’s doubles matches will be played on Saturday, with mixed doubles matches on Sunday.
Pickleball, described as a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, began as a children’s game in 1965.
With nearly 5 million players nationwide, it is now the country’s fastest growing sport, according to USA Pickleball.
“Nationally, other cities are recognizing the tourism value of the sport when tournaments draw players who spend money for hotels, dining, and shopping.,” said Tri-Valley Pickleball Club President Kirby Wong. “We hope … this tournament is a start in that direction.”
The Tri-Valley Pickleball Club was established as a nonprofit organization in February and now has more than 250 members. For more information or to register, visit.