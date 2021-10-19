The Tri-Valley Repertory Theater is bringing “Mamma Mia!” back to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore for six more performances in November.
The repertory theater first presented the international hit “Mamma Mia!” to rave reviews in January.
The musical comedy is based on songs by ABBA, a Swedish pop group and one of the most successful bands in the 1970s.
It tells the story of Sophie, a 20-year-old bride-to-be on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi, who wants her father to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.
The problem is, she doesn’t know who her father is.
After narrowing the possibilities to three, based on what she finds in her mother’s old diary, Sophie invites all three to her wedding. They each accept and Sophie goes about trying to determine which of her mother’s three ex-lovers is her father.
“Mamma Mia!” will be presented Friday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3nbSUsM.