Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre, in conjunction with the City of Pleasanton present “Damn Yankees,” the Tony award-winning musical about American’s favorite pastime - baseball.
The musical opens on April 30 at 8 p.m., at the Pleasanton Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton.
“Damn Yankees” is a modern twist on the Faustian fable that questions just how far the leading protagonist is willing to go – in this case, sell his soul – for a major league victory.
“Damn Yankees” tells the tale of Joe Boyd (played by Jess Martinez), a middle-aged, fanatical and frustrated fan of the Washington Senators, who is willing to give up everything to lead his team to victory against the New York Yankees. Boyd is granted this opportunity by the devil incarnate himself, Applegate (played by Ray D’Ambrosio), who transforms Boyd into Joe Hardy (played by Dominic Lessa), a 22-year-old slugger, in exchange for his soul.
