From Jan. 14 to 29, the Bankhead Theater in Livermore will present “Something Rotten!”
In this hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, “Something Rotten!” was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Tony award nominations.
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
For more information or tickets, visit trivalleyrep.org.