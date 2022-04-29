For the past 15 years, the “Bras for the Cause” breast cancer awareness event has raised money, lifted spirits and given thousands of women, and their families, hope.
On May 7, the iconic downtown Pleasanton walk will close out its legacy with the group’s grand finale event, but for all involved, the fight will go on.
SOCKs (Stepping Out for Cancer Kures) member, Criz Mazzei, a retired Safeway executive, looks back on the event fondly.
“It was a great run, and we have raised over $2 million to fund breast cancer cures during that time,” she said.
This year’s theme, “It Takes a Village,” will pay tribute to all 14 of the past years honorees, some survivors, and others who succumbed to the disease. They are Debbie Charlie, Rosalinda Church, Dale Vaughn-Bowen, Dina Pann, Jerry Ann May, Kim Brooks, Letty Najera, Denise Wolf, Nancy Cota, Maria Bradfield, Kristen D. Amaral, Jennifer Scherbarth, Diane Hughes and Shadia Lujan.
Several of the honorees were also Safeway employees, and they give Safeway a lot of credit for their steadfast financial support of cancer trials and to help those on the journey. Since 2006, the Safeway Foundation has donated more than $125 million to breast cancer research and detection.
2016 Honoree, Kristen Demeduk Amaral, knows how difficult it is hearing that diagnosis, but as a cancer survivor told her, “You are not going to die today! Do things that bring you joy! Just live! Live! Live!”
Over the years, participants shared with each other their frustrations over mastectomies and reconstruction: “Nobody talks about this stuff!”, their cures for chemo sickness (celery juicing), the need for testing (get tested, especially if cancer runs in your family) and what motivated them to tough out grueling treatments.
The camaraderie will continue this year, as the Tri-Valley SOCKs volunteers dress up in festive outfits and colorful bras for Pleasanton's last “Bras for the Cause” event.
Registration for the 8k (5 mile) walk begins at 4 p.m. The walk starts at 6 p.m. at Amador Valley Community Park and travels throughout Pleasanton. Walk-in registrations are welcome but signups at trivalleysocks.org are encouraged.