The annual Tri-Valley Veterans Day parade will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, followed by a brief ceremony and patriotic music performed by the Pleasanton Community Concert Band.
The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in front of Veterans Memorial Hall, 301 Main St. In Pleasanton, and continue north for four blocks to St. Mary Street. The post-parade ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. in front of Veterans Memorial Hall.
This year, the parade is dedicated to the Pleasanton Military Families Support Group. The group’s founder, Chris Miller, current president Kim Beatty, and past president Patrice Frizzell will serve as the grand marshals, riding in a 1932 Ford Touring convertible.
More than 50 entries are expected, including military vehicles, the Foothill High School marching band, local Boy Scout troops, equestrian teams, and a 47-foot speed boat called Patriotic Duty.
As in years past, the Tri-Valley Veterans Day parade is hosted by the Ambrose D. Regalia Post 6298 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 237, both in Pleasanton, and the MG William F. Dean Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, based at the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin.
Veterans Day, officially celebrated on Nov. 11, is a federal holiday that honors all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.