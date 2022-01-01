Join Tri-Valley Writers for a “Workshop A La Carte.”
Attendees will choose three of the five discussions offered, each led by the experienced and published authors of Tri-Valley Writers. Topics include:
What to Ask When Hiring an Editor
Research Resources and When Enough is Enough
Story Arc: Building a Strong Foundation
ABC’s of Self-Publishing
Using the Five Senses for Impact
The Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club (CWC) will host the meeting. Reserve and pay online starting Dec. 20, at trivalleywriters.org. The reservation deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 12, and no walk-ins will be allowed.
Fees for CWC adult members are $14; and nonmembers are $18. CWC student members ages 14 to 22 are $6; and student nonmembers are $10. Tri-Valley. Writers is committed to ensuring all attendees’ health and safety and will abide by all Alameda County safety requirements.
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings. For more information, contact Deborah ‘Jordan’ Bernal at president@trivalleywriters.org or visit trivalleywriters.org.