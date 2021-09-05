Michelle Cruz Gonzales, a self-described “punk writer” and a member of the Las Positas College faculty, will discuss “the delicate balance of including diverse minority characters in writing with respect and artistry, and for the right reasons” in a presentation to the Tri-Valley Writers on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Tri-Valley Writers will meet at 2 p.m. at the Four Points Sheraton in Pleasanton
Gonzales, who played drums in all-female punk rock bands in the 1990s, including Spitboy, writes about the punk subculture and the intersections of race, class, and gender.
She is the author of “The Spitboy Rule: Tales of a Xicana in a Female Punk Band,” published in 2016, and is currently working on a “linguistic justice textbook,” in collaboration with her Las Positas College colleagues, Kisha Quesada Turner and Karin Spirn.
Her presentation, “Inclusive Characterization: Writing ‘the Other’ Without Stereotypes or Appropriation,” is open to the public. Tickets are $14 for California Writers Club members ($6 for student members) and $18 for nonmembers ($10 for nonmember students).
To reserve a seat, email reservations@trivalleywriters.org by Thursday, Sept. 16. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.trivalleywriters.org.