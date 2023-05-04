Kate Farrell, author of “Story Power: The Secrets of Creating, Crafting, and Telling Memorable Stories,” will deliver an interactive presentation on storytelling for the Tri-Valley Writers Chapter of the California Writers Club on Saturday, June 17.
Farrell is a graduate of the School of Library and Information Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.
A former language arts teacher and librarian for the San Francisco Unified School District, she has also written several guides on storytelling for teachers and created the Word Weaving Storytelling Project in collaboration with the California State Department of Education.
Her latest book, “Story Power,” was a Gold winner in the 2021 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.
Farrell’s presentation for the Tri-Valley Writers will explore how to enliven talks and create shared experiences with listeners when converting stories from written pages to spoken words.
The meeting, at 2 p.m. in Room 2470 at Las Positas College, 3000 Campus Hill Dr., Livermore, is open to the public.
To register, email an RSVP to treasurer@trivalleywriters.org by Thursday, June 15.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers, with discounts for students from 14 to 22. Payment must be made online at trivalleywriters.org/speaker-meeting-registration-and-payment.