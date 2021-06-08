Trio 180, the resident faculty piano trio at the University of the Pacific Conservatory of Music, will perform works by British-American classical composer Rebecca Clarke in an online concert sponsored by Del Valle Fine Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.
Sarah Waltz, associate professor at the conservatory, will provide an introduction to Clarke’s music, and will join members of Trio 180 after the performance to answer question from the online audience.
The concert is free. To register go to www.delvallefinearts.org.