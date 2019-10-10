A TRYathalon is a fun, non-competitive family event that playfully mimics a real triathlon. Teams are made up of child/adult pairs who challenge themselves in three events: Running Course (choice of a short fun run course, .5 mile or 1 mile run); Wheels Course (choice of .5 mile and 1 mile courses) with participants bringing their own tricycle, bicycle, skates, stroller or wagon; and Raingutter Regatta, which includes each child building a miniature sailboat, then sailing it to the finish line.
The TRYathalon takes place on Sunday, Oct. 20. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. Boat building and fun pre-event activities are from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Courses are open for competition from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with participants assigned a starting course order upon check in.
The TRYathalon, taking place at Emerald Glen Park in Dublin, is a fundraiser for Valley Children’s Museum. Cost to participate: $30/pair, additional $10 fee for each additional adult or child that joins the team with a max of three per team. There is a $5 discount for registrants before October 15. All registrant fees will be matched by a generous ROSS Stores Challenge Grant.