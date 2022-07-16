The upcoming Tuesday Tunes performance, produced by the Livermore Cultural Arts Council (LCAC), features the Dustbowl Travelers on the Shea Home Stage in front of the Bankhead Theater, on July 19, at 6:45 p.m.
Part Americana, part bluegrass, part folk, and part everything else, the band brings you an exciting mix of classics from the past.
Through Aug. 16, LCAC brings family-friendly free entertainment with sponsorship from Shea Homes and additional funding from Fremont Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, The Independent, and Joan and Lynn Seppala.
Next up is the Frankie Bones Project on July 26. City municipal codes restrict alcohol consumption in public places.