The Livermore Cultural Arts Council presents “The Frankie Bones Project” in its free concert series “Tuesday Tunes 2023”, June 27 at 6:45 p.m., on the Shea Home Stage in front of the Bankhead Theater. Shea Homes is a major sponsor of “Tuesday Tunes.”
He takes what many would call “standards” and finds a way to make them his own, covering the likes of Jimmy Buffett, Paul Simon, and The Beatles. He just released his first CD of original music ”Living in a Bottle.”
Through August 22, LCAC brings family-friendly free entertainment each Tuesday (Except for the Fourth of July) with additional funding from Fremont Bank, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard,and The Independent.
Next up is the local favorite LunaFish on July 11. City Municipal Codes restricts alcohol consumption in public places.