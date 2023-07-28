The Hurricane Band plays takes the Shea Home Stage in front of the Bankhead Theater on Aug. 1 at 6:45 p.m., for “Tuesday Tunes.” Known for their classic Rock, R&B, dance tunes and a touch of country from the past 50 years, The Hurricane Band plays a mix of everything from Santana to Tom Petty.
Singer Joanie Davis is backed up by guitarists Dave Gamble and Greg Johnston, bassist Corey Norton, and drummer Patrick Alvarez. Shea Homes is the major sponsor with additional funding from Fremont Bank, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, and The Independent.
(Photo courtesy of Lynn Seppala)