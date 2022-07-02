Nationally known Jean Fineberg and JAZZphoria will perform at Tuesday Tunes on July 5 at 6:45 p.m. A contemporary octet based in the San Francisco Bay Area, their material ranges from swing and blues to funk, R&B, hip hop, bebop and New Orleans second line.
The tight four-member horn section and grooving rhythm section replicate the arrangements and power of a jazz orchestra, while presenting a fun and exciting live show. Fineberg has recorded on more than 50 albums, and her compositions have been performed at the Monterey and San Jose Jazz Festivals, Carnegie Hall, The Grammys and the Kennedy Center. The ensemble’s musicians have performed and/or recorded with Melba Liston, David Bowie, Laura Nyro, Andrea Bocelli, Cornell Dupree, Mo’fone and The Montclair Women’s Big Band.
Produced by the Livermore Cultural Arts Council, Shea Homes is a main sponsor of Tuesday Tunes, with additional funding by Fremont Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, The Independent, and Joan and Lynn Seppala. City municipal codes restricts alcohol consumption in public places.
Next up is the Blue House Band on July 12.
To view an interview of Fineberg and JAZZphoria, visit youtube.com/watch?v=p8b2UdtieSg.