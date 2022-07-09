The Blues House Band comes to Livermore July 12 for the Tuesday Tunes event at the Shea Home Stage in front of the Bankhead Theater. The family-friendly free concert kicks off at 6:45 p.m.
Their styles are honed from their experiences as founding members of various Bay Area bands. Marlies de Veer (guitar/vocals) and Amy Beasley (bass/vocals) combine a rocker’s attitude and close-knit harmonies with a unique folksier acoustic/electric approach. Blue House performs throughout the Bay Area playing a mind-boggling eclectic mix of both original and cover material with an emphasis on FUN. They are joined by their good friend Shelley Hoefer on percussion/drums.
The event is produced by the Livermore Cultural Arts Council with additional funding made available from Fremont Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, The Independent and Joan and Lynn Seppala. Shea Homes is also the major sponsor of “Tuesday Tunes."
Next up is the Dust Bowl Travelers on July 19. City Municipal Codes restricts alcohol consumption in public places.