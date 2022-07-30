On Aug. 2, Tuesday Tunes welcomes The Hurricane Band to the Shea Home Stage at 6:45 p.m.
Hosted by the Livermore Cultural Arts Council (LCAC), the popular musical event takes place in front of the Bankhead Theater.
For the past 30 years, The Hurricane Band specializes in rock, classic rock, R&B and dance tunes. Hailing from the San Francisco East Bay area, the band includes lead singer Joanie Davis backed up by Dave Gamble on electric and acoustic guitar. Corey Norton brings solid bass riffs and Greg Johnston brings a wide scope of lead guitar licks ranging from Santana to Tom Petty. Patrick Alvarez rounds out the band with impeccable rhythm on the drums.
Through August 16, LCAC brings family-friendly, free entertainment to downtown with additional funding from Fremont Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, The Independent, and Joan and Lynn Seppala.
Next up is LunaFish on August 9. City Municipal Codes restricts alcohol consumption in public places.