The June 21 ‘Tuesday Tunes’ features local jazz favorite “Matt Finders and Friends” and “Element 116” on the Shea Homes Stage next to the Bankhead Theater.
A Livermore native, Finders loves playing in Livermore, especially for Tuesday Tunes, remembering his high school days, when he played jazz in local festivals.
The quartet includes Karen Marguth, an internationally acclaimed jazz singer who has performed with Gilbert Castellanos and Pearl Django; pianist John R. Burr, singer and songwriter, who has performed and recorded with Robben Ford, Chris Cain, Paul MacCandless, Jeff Beal, Dennis Chambers, and Charlie Musselwhite; and percussionist Jason Lewis, who has toured and recorded with Boz Scaggs, Michael Brook, Djivan Gasparyan, Ann Dyer, and Taylor Eigsti.
Finders, a bassist, composer and arranger, spent 17 years as a trombonist with the Jay Leno’s Tonight Show. Now, he gives back to the community that raised him, directing the jazz programs at Mendenhall and East Avenue Middle Schools. He also founded the Jazz Labb music camps and Element 116, a Livermore-based jazz band.
“It’s great to get these kids playing again,” he said. “It’s nice when you have a teacher who influences you and makes you want to dig in more. The early connections you make really are the ones that benefit you later on.”
The performance starts at 6:45 p.m. Attendees are advised city municipal codes restrict alcohol consumption in public places.Tuesday Tunes is sponsored by Shea Homes, and also funded by Fremont Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, The Independent, and Joan and Lynn Seppala.
For more information, visit lcac.org.