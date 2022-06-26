On June 28, Tuesday Tunes will feature The Chris Bradley Band, a traditional New Orleans-style jazz band, on the Shea Homes Stage in front of the Bankhead Theater. Shea Homes is also the major sponsor of the series, running through August 16.
The band plays early New Orleans music, swing tunes, dance music from the 1920s and 1930s, along with a taste of the Barbary Coast music that originated in San Francisco.
On vocals are Chris Bradley-cornet, Rich Owens-piano, Dwayne Ramsey-reeds, and John Soulis-trombone. Filling out the band are Bob Wilson-banjo/guitar, Steve Doherty-bass,and Mike Ross-drums. Band members play for, or lead, other bands including Natural Gas Jazz Band, Jambalaya Swing, Thrown Together Jazz band, North Beach Rhythm Jazz Band and Mission Gold Jazz.
Produced by the Livermore Cultural Arts Council, Tuesday Tunes is also funded by Fremont Bank, Las Positas College Foundation, Uncle Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, The Independent, and Joan and Lynn Seppala.
Next up is Jean Fineberg and JAZZphoria on July 5 and Blue House Band on July 12.
City Municipal Codes restricts alcohol consumption in public places.