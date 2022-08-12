For its final Tuesday Tunes concert this summer, The Livermore Cultural Arts Council (LCAC) is bringing back Audio Illusion. They will appear on the Shea Homes Stage in the Livermore Plaza adjacent to the Bankhead Theater, Aug. 16 at 6:45 pm.
Audio Illusion performed at Tuesday Tunes in 2015, 2018 and 2019. They are a high-energy Tri-Valley band specializing in classic rock, pop and blues ‘illusion’ songs from the 1950’s onward. Artist works include Albert King, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, Doobie Brothers, Rolling Stones, Jimmy Buffet, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters, among others.
The band was formed over 20 years ago by guitarist Gary Shreve and bassist Rich Lagomarsino.
Livermore Cultural Arts Council’s website is www.LCAC.org. LCAC thanks the enthusiastic audiences, for their support as LCAC resurrected Tuesday Tunes after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. Stay tuned for announcements for the summer of 2023.
Shea Homes is the major sponsor of Tuesday Tunes. Additional funding comes from Fremont Bank, The Independent, Las Positas College Foundation, UNCLE Credit Union and Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard.
Audio Illusion's website is audioillusionband.com. They can be followed on Instagram @audioillusiontheband and Facebook @audioillusionband.