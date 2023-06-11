The Livermore School of Dance is presenting two productions this month, “Rapunzel” and “Throwback Thrills,” at the Dublin High School Center for Performing Arts, 8151 Village Parkway.
“Rapunzel” will feature classical and contemporary styles of ballet inspired by the 2010 Disney animated film “Tangled.”
“Throwback Thrills” will include several styles of dance, including jazz, modern, lyrical, hip hop, and tap set to music from the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.
“Throwback Thrills” will be presented at 7 p.m., Friday, June 16, and 2 p.m., Saturday, June 17. “Rapunzel” will be presented at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 17, and 2 p.m., Sunday, June 18.
Tickets begin at $17 for all performances and are available at 26812.danceticketing.com.