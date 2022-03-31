Alameda County — The South Livermore Valley area must attract mid-sized vineyard companies, focus on a special varietal for the region, and build the hotels and tasting rooms necessary for tourism if the wine industry is to succeed, according to a UC Davis study released last week.
The “Realizing the Heritage” study, commissioned by the Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC), found the area has wine-making grapes growing in about 2,800 acres of farmland, far below the goal of 5,000 acres established in the South Livermore Valley Area Plan in 1993. The study also found that many of the area’s independent vineyards were not profitable in 2019 and 2020, and that about 1,900 acres of the Livermore area’s grape crops must be replaced by 2030 because they are at least 20 years old and subject to disease.
“The reason we commissioned this was to create an impartial assessment of the economic viability of the Livermore Valley wine region,” TVC Chair and acting Director Lori Souza told the Alameda County Agriculture Advisory Committee (ACAAC) on March 22. “We want to identify measurable and achievable goals to support the full development of the South Livermore Valley Area Plan.”
Researched by James Lapsley, associate professor of Viticulture and Enology, and Daniel Sumner, a professor of agriculture and resource economics, the study revealed that the South Livermore Valley does not have a reputation that makes it stand out from other winemaking regions in California, despite its “distinguished history as one of California’s premium wine grape regions,” and its soil, climate, water and expertise.
Reading from the study, Souza said the valley has 125 vineyards, but 104 of them are less than 20 acres in size. Of Livermore Valley’s 48 wineries, 22 produce less than 2,000 cases of wine. Two wineries, Wente and Concannon, produce more than half of the region's wine and are the only two with national distribution networks.
“We think we need to attract mid-size wineries to invest,” Souza said. “What we have today is mostly very small wineries, and we have a couple very large. We don’t have anything in that median range. We really need to fill that gap in order to make the whole picture come together.”
Souza said improving the region’s infrastructure, including a proposed sewer line from Livermore to the South Livermore Valley that will be on Livermore residents’ ballot in November, would help attract outside vineyard farmers to the area, as would hotels and other bed and breakfast establishments to attract tourists.
“We think it's important to provide critical infrastructure to attract these midsize wineries to the area and to support agritourism for the region and enhance its reputation as a wine country destination,” Souza said.
The study found that focusing the region on a particular varietal might also help the industry. The researchers noted that the Santa Lucia Highlands wine-growing region in Monterey County focused on Pinot Noir, while establishing median-sized farms of 50 acres. Temecula in Southern California, meanwhile, has event centers, restaurants and bed-and-breakfast businesses that target the region as a wine tourism destination.
Souza said the TVC is working with the City of Livermore to address the need for the sewer line and provide what’s necessary for agritourism and to promote the area’s reputation as a wine country destination. Livermore Valley area wineries have a regional population of 6 million people to entice to visit, the study said.
The TVC also is partnering with the Livermore Valley Wine Growers Association. to provide a consultant to assist smaller wine producers with improving the quality and consistency of their products. Livermore Valley Wine Growers Association promotes the wine industry, while TVC works to protect open space.
ACAAC commissioners, which include its chair, Karl Wente of the Wente family vineyards, voted to work with the TVC and Alameda County’s Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) on issues affecting the wine industry.
LAFCO last month painted a rosier picture of the area’s wine business in a study on Measure D, a measure passed more than 20 years ago to protect agricultural land. The study said the wine industry was economically stable, but Wente disagreed.
During a previous ACAAC meeting where the LAFCO study was discussed, Wente said restrictive land-use policies hurt the agricultural economy.
Board Committee Member Gerry Beemiller pointed out that Livermore area grape growers earn low prices for their crops.
Souza said there was no easy fix, but the Livermore Valley’s reputation had to improve to make the prices go up.
“We have the soil, the climate, the water, and the know-how to make premium wine, world class wine,” Souza said. “I think what we have to do is get that reputation more broadly understood by consumers and by people who assess the quality of wine. And that takes time … When you look at the economics, there's no reason why the growers in this region shouldn't command the same pricing that some of the other coastal regions command.”
Tamara Reus, president of Friends of Open Space and Vineyard (FOV) and the organization’s current representative on the TVC board, said that while FOV as a group has not yet seen the report, they are very interested in its findings. FOV plans to have a presentation on the report sometime in April.
“We recognize that there are things that were brought up that should be addressed and we are trying to do our part,” said Reus. “We are already working on some ideas for events that will help bring attention to the wine country ... with the pandemic just ending, these ideas are just coming into being, but we recognize this is a wonderful area for wine and for people to visit and we want to encourage that and hopefully get more agritourism so that the wine country can be a successful, economic endeavor for our valley.”