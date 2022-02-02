LIVERMORE — The harsh economics of wine making may soon put many of Livermore’s smaller vineyards on the chopping block, according to a recent study out of UC Davis. In response, wine country advocates are calling for infrastructure changes to attract agritourism and larger wineries to the region.
Lori Souza, interim executive director of the Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC), presented highlights from the study at a Livermore Chamber of Commerce Business Alliance meeting earlier this month.
She explained that, although South Livermore “has all the right combination of soil, climate, water and expertise to grow world class wine grapes,” it has failed to achieve the critical mass of 5,000 vineyard acres that the South Livermore Valley Area Plan (SLVAP) set as a goal for itself in the 1980s. Instead, the Livermore wine country only has about 2,800 vineyard acres today.
More pressing, continued Souza, is that a large number of grape vines in the valley will soon reach the end of their useful economic life and require small vineyard owners to decide whether or not to continue their oftentimes unprofitable venture.
The study, titled “Realizing the Heritage” and authored by James Lapsley and Daniel Sumner, detailed how the SLVAP’s development incentives during the 1990s created a sort of grape boom, and how that, coupled with the roughly 30-year useful life of a commercial vine, has led to the present situation where “approximately 1,900 of Livermore’s current 2,800 vineyard acres are at least 20 years old and will either be removed or replaced by 2030.”
The time for vineyard owners to make a decision, however, is even sooner than that.
Steven Kent Mirassou, principal owner, managing partner, and winemaker for the Lineage Wine Collection, explained that wine making is a long-term, capital-intensive business. The replanting decision involves significant lead time.
“If you're starting a winery from scratch, you're looking at four years, or so, to get your first, maybe usable, crop of fruit,” he said. “And if you're making red wine, there’s a three-year process to get the wine made, aged, bottled and sold.”
According to the study, there is little economic motivation for farmers to replant.
“Many of Livermore’s independent vineyards were not profitable in 2019 and 2020,” read the study. “Anecdotal reports indicate that some Livermore vineyards have not been profitable for decades, which is consistent with lack of new plantings in the Livermore Valley since the early 2000s.”
In an effort to revitalize the region, groups like the TVC are pushing for infrastructure changes that include extending the city’s sewer line five miles into wine country. The extension is a prerequisite for agritourism investments like restaurants and hotels, which the study argued is necessary for economic improvements in the valley.
“A doubling or more of wine tourism and purchase of local wine at the winery would be required to have a major impact on aggregate demand for Livermore grapes,” the study said.
Perhaps more importantly, the sewer extension would also pave the way for larger wineries.
Dick Schneider, open space advocate and a co-author of the urban growth boundary, Alameda County Measure D, explained that in order to create the demand necessary for profitable viticulture, the region needs to attract larger wineries. And these larger wineries need a sewer line to dispose of their processing waste, because the septic systems that South Livermore relies on now are insufficient for large-scale winemaking.
“In order to be able to have (larger) wineries, and therefore cultivate 5,000 acres of grapes, there’s the need for a sewer (line),” he said.
Last November, the Livermore City Council directed staff to begin drafting a ballot measure for the sewer expansion to be on this year’s ballot.
Schneider, however, also pointed out the downsides of over-development in the South Livermore area.
“For people who live in South Livermore, (wine tourism) is congestion; it’s air pollution,” he said. “And residents in South Livermore may not see anything that benefits them.”
Both Schneider and Mirassou think that the region should focus primarily on the quality of its wine, and allow any tourism benefits to follow naturally from that.
“I think quality is the basis for everything else that would lead to Livermore success,” said Mirassou. “It makes more sense to have a story to tell first before you try to tell a story than to go the other way around.”
Despite the challenges ahead, Mirassou remains optimistic about the area.
“I'm still bullish on Livermore wine country,” he said. “I'm still extremely bullish on the wine business and even more bullish on wine as a thing, as a source of inspiration, as a source of comfort, as a physical manifestation of certain kinds of philosophies, aesthetic philosophies and the like, that the winemakers have.”