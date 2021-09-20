Ukulele virtuoso Andrew Molina will appear at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore for a one-night performance at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.
Molina, represents the third-generation of a well-known musical family in Maui.
He began playing the ukulele when he was 13 and quickly developed both his musical technique and his songwriting skills.
Molina blends traditional Hawaiian, pop, rock, and Latin music, along with a little jazz, with his own personal style. He will perform with his father, Jay Molina, on bass and guitar.
Remaining tickets are $35, with discounts for students and military personnel, and are available at the Bankhead Theater box office, 2400 First St., or by calling 925-373-6800.