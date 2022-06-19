UNCLE Credit Union, based in Livermore, has donated $100,000 to Livermore Valley Arts in return for naming rights at the Bankhead Theater Art Gallery.
Livermore Valley Arts, which operates the Bankhead Theater, said the donation will provide long-term support of the visual art exhibits at the gallery, while the credit union will have naming rights for all gallery spaces, which include the downstairs lobby, the ramps leading to the theater, and the founders’ room at the Bankhead Theater for the next five years.
According to the announcement, the gallery will be named the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery.
The credit union has been a Bankhead Theater season sponsor since 2018. UNCLE is a shortened form of the University of California Livermore Employees Credit Union, which was founded in 1957 and now serves members in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties.