The public is invited to the 14th annual Livermore Valley Uncorked event on Thursday, April 27 at the Bella Rosa Event Center, Garre Winery in Livermore at 6 p.m.
The event features Livermore Valley wines and food including crudité and charcuterie platters, three main food stations serving a total of seven dishes and a dessert station. Wine tasting includes the 14 Best in Class wines. Individual tickets are $125. Due to the service of alcohol, no one under the age of 21 is permitted. For more information, visit www.trivalleyconservancy.org.