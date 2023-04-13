Wine Tasting

(Photo - Elle Hughes on Unsplash)

The public is invited to the 14th annual Livermore Valley Uncorked event on Thursday, April 27 at the Bella Rosa Event Center, Garre Winery in Livermore at 6 p.m.

The event features Livermore Valley wines and food including crudité and charcuterie platters, three main food stations serving a total of seven dishes and a dessert station. Wine tasting includes the 14 Best in Class wines. Individual tickets are $125. Due to the service of alcohol, no one under the age of 21 is permitted. For more information, visit www.trivalleyconservancy.org.