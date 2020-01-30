A stellar cast of award-winning performers will come together at the Bankhead Theater on Friday, Feb. 14, for a special Valentine’s Day concert celebrating the music of Ray Charles.
A native son of Georgia and a true American treasure, Charles had a gift for blending the sounds of gospel, blues, jazz and country. His renditions of such songs as “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Rainy Night in Georgia,” “Hallelujah I Love Her So,” and the iconic “Georgia on my Mind” set him apart as a master of his craft.
Inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, Charles is a 17-time Grammy Award winner. He received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.
Appearing at the Bankhead for “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles” will be Emmy Award-winner Clint Holmes; the Gospel Hall of Fame vocal group Take 6, winner of multiple Grammy and Dove awards; Grammy-nominated vocalist Nnenna Freelon; and Kirk Whalum, also with multiple Grammy, Dove and Stellar awards to his credit.
For tickets, call 925-373-6800 or go to www.lvpac.org. Tickets start at $75, although $20 tickets for students up to age 21 and active military are still available. The performance begins at 8 p.m., at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First Street, Livermore.