The Valley Concert Chorale is seeking experienced singers with sight-reading skills and will hold auditions on Monday, Jan. 17, and Monday, Jan. 24.
Auditions are by appointment only and will include vocalizing to determine range, reading from one page of a motet, and a clapping exercise.
Now in its 58th season, the Livermore-based chorale performs three concerts a season ranging from classical to contemporary and folk to jazz. Singers will be expected to commit for the full season. with Monday evening rehearsals at the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore. The next concert, "Celebrate the Night: Songs of Dreams, the Moon and the Stars,” is scheduled for March 12 and 13.
To schedule a 10-minute audition, call 925-866-4003 or text 925-216-7084.