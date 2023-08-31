The Valley Concert Chorale will stage its annual Sing-It-Yourself performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” with the audience invited to sing along with the choir, at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Livermore at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Tickets are $15.
The nonprofit chorale, under the direction of John Emory Bush, also announced last week that its traditional Christmas performances will be 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec.9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore and 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pleasanton.
The “Miracle of Christmas” concerts will feature Italian composer Ottorino Respighi’s cantata “Laud to the Nativity,” along with traditional carols such as “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Pat-A-Pan,” with new arrangements for the choir.
The Christmas performances will also include the “Carol of the Bells,” which is based on a melody by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych in 1914 for a New Year’s song called “Shchedryk,” or “The Little Swallow.” The song was translated into English by Peter Wilhousky, an American composer of Ukrainian descent, in 1922, after the Ukrainian National Chorus sang it at Carnegie Hall in 1922.
The audience will be invited to sing along on selected carols.
The 2023-2024 Valley Concert Chorale season will also include “In Paradisum – Music to Soothe Your Soul” at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 16, and Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 17.
The concert will include selections arranged for choir from Italian composer Tomaso Albinoni’s “Adagio for Strings,” along with Mozart’s “Ave Verum” and Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo’s “The Ground.”
In May, the chorale will present a salute to Nat King Cole at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Dublin, with additional selections from Billy Joel, Simon and Garfunkel, the Beatles, Elton John, and Disney Studios.
Except for the singalong “Messiah,” tickets for all performances are $30 in advance and $25 at the door, with discounts for high school and college students. Children are free.
Tickets are available at valleyconcertchorale.org, or by calling 925-866-4003.