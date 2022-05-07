The Valley Concert Chorale will present "American Landscape and a Bit of Humor" at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Livermore on Saturday, May 14.
The 7:30 p.m. performance will feature the music of several American composers whose work often “portrays scenes of Americana,” according to the nonprofit chorale’s artistic director, John Emory Bush.
“We have a rich variety of music to present and explore,” Bush said.
Among the featured pieces will be composer Aaron Copland's “The Promise of Living” from the final act of his opera “The Tender Land,” set in rural America during the Great Depression.
Often performed as a separate choral anthem, “The Promise of Living” is typical of Copland’s slowly changing harmonies that many people consider to be the essential sound of American music, evoking the vast American landscape and pioneer spirit.
The Livermore chorale will also perform three pieces by composer Dave Brubeck, including “Two Churches,” “Once When I Was Very Young,” with lyrics by Brubeck’s son Michael and John Jenney, and “Autumn in Our Town,” with lyrics by Brubeck’s wife Iola.
The chorale will also perform an acapella arrangement of the American classic “Shenandoah” and close with Irving Fine’s humorous, rapid-fire “Father William” and his adaptation of Alice in Wonderland's “Lobster Quadrille.”
Tickets are $25 in advance at valleyconcertchorale.org or 925-866-4003. Tickets will also be available for $30 at the church, 1385 S. Livermore Ave., the night of the concert. Children will be admitted free, while high school and college students are $10 with valid ID.