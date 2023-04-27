The Valley Concert Chorale (VCC) will present the final concert of its 60th anniversary season, “By George, It’s Gershwin, The Beatles and More,” at Ashury United Christian Church in Livermore on Saturday, May 13.
“This concert is filled with memorable tunes that will put a smile on your face,” according to artistic director John Emory Bush, adding that the audience “will be tempted to sing along.”
The choir will celebrate the Beatles with such classic hits as “Hey Jude,” “Let It Be,” “Yesterday,” “The Long and Winding Road,” and “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band.”
Gershwin favorites will include such well-known tunes as “I Got Rhythm,” “Rhapsody in Blue,” and a medley of selections from the opera “Porgy and Bess.” The “and more” in the concert title will include selections from the Broadway shows “Cats” and “The Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. High school and college students are $10 with student ID, and children are free. Tickets are available online at valleyconcertchorale.org, or by calling 925-866-4003.
VCC is a volunteer, nonprofit chorus based in Pleasanton. In addition to community performances, it sponsors an outreach program, Music in the Schools, and offers musical performances at Tri-Valley elementary schools.