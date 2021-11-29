Valley Concert Chorale (VCC) will perform its annual holiday concert, “Carols, Glorias and Lullabies,” at the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11.
Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m.
VCC artistic director John Emory Bush invites the audience to join in singing familiar carols that include “Joy to the World,” “The First Noel,” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” Other carols will include the 16th-century French carol “Ding, Dong Merrily on High,” the Austrian carol “Still, Still, Still,” and “Silent Night.”
The Glorias section will include two well known selections, “And the Glory of the Lord,” from Handel’s “Messiah,” and the first movement of Vivaldi's “Gloria.” In addition, Bush said the most challenging piece during the Glorias will feature Daniel Glover with a virtuosic piano accompaniment in Randal Bass's ‘Gloria.’
The lullabies section will feature two selections by Norwegian Kim Andre Arnesen, “Cradle Hymn” and “His Light in Us.”
Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the church, located at 2020 Fifth St., in Livermore. Children are free when accompanied by an adult, and tickets for high school and college-age students are $10. Advance tickets are available at valleyconcertchorale.org or 925- 866-4003.