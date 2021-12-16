Alameda County — Valley Dance Theatre of Livermore (VDT) has been hard at work preparing for its run of “The Nutcracker” at the Livermore Bankhead Theater this weekend.
VDT has been performing at the Bankhead since the theater’s opening in 2007. Though the performance troupe has staged “The Nutcracker” each December since then — with the exception of last year, due to the pandemic — the dancers, teachers and board still put a monumental effort into making the show just right every year.
“This is our 40th anniversary season,” said Karin Bunnell, VDT executive director. “It’s actually our 41st year, but because of the pandemic, we didn’t get to do all this last year.”
Bunnell has been part of VDT for 20 years, since her daughter, Tory Bettencourt, began dance classes in the studio. She said preparing for “The Nutcracker” is nearly a year-round process, with students working on dance sequences and attending workshops from January through August. Then come the auditions.
“We start auditions in September,” Bunnell said. “We usually do it over two long Saturdays. Sometimes we will put a notice out to the public that we are auditioning for a certain group, like young males, or whatever it is.”
Auditions are done before a committee comprised of several of the studio’s board members and faculty, and the occasional senior dancer. Once auditions are over, parts are assigned. Bettencourt, who still dances with the studio occasionally, said she vividly remembers the “old days,” when the director would stay up all night after the final audition to assign parts.
Bettencourt said those nights are some of her favorite memories of VDT, though that tradition has fallen prey to modern invention. Rather than staying up all night, the director and his or her team now have some help thanks to a software program that assigns the parts for each dancer.
Rather than assigning one person to each part, VDT will have multiple dancers for each major role, and each dancer will be cast for one to two shows of the troupe’s eight- to 10-show run. Bettencourt said this practice helped foster a sense of family among the dancers.
“It eliminated a lot of that stereotypical, nasty competition,” she said. “There really wasn’t any of that, with four sugar plums … If you didn’t get the part you wanted, you probably just weren’t ready. I knew that if I didn’t get something, it wasn’t because my friend got it instead. If you really deserved it, they would find a way to put you in, to cast you.”
This year, VDT moved into the Bankhead on Thursday, Dec. 9, to begin sound and tech checks and dress rehearsals. They have a backstage crew of four to move sets and props and coordinate with the Bankhead’s team to ensure lights, curtains and backdrops are cued correctly.
The studio owns its own costumes, a vibrant collection of beautiful attire designed to attract the eye and create a kaleidoscope of color onstage. VDT’s version of the nutcracker is somewhat scaled down and appropriate for all ages. Bunnell said the intimate setting of the Bankhead combined with the live orchestra makes each performance unique and exciting.
VDT is located at 2247 Second St., Suite B, in Livermore. For more information, call 925-243-0925 or visit www.valleydancetheatre.com.
Performances run Dec. 17-19, with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday. For tickets to VDT’s “The Nutcracker,” call the Bankhead box office at 925-373-6800 or visit livermorearts.org.