Valley Dance Theatre, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, will present excerpts from four ballets at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 28, and 2 p.m., Sunday, May 29, at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore.
Selections are from the classical “Pas de Quatre,” “Dolores,” based on a true story, “Paquita,” a 19th century piece named for a Spanish gypsy who saves the life of a French aristocrat, and “La Fille Mal Gardée,” a comedy that includes cloggers and a Maypole Dance.
Tickets for the Livermore-based dance group’s Spring Rep are $30 for adults and $15 for students 17 and younger. Tickets are available online at lvpac.org, by phone at 925-373-6800, or in person at the Bankhead Theater box office.
For more information, visit valleydancetheatre.com.