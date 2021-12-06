The Valley Dance Theatre will present its 40th full-length production of “The Nutcracker” at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore beginning Saturday, Dec. 11, and running through Sunday, Dec. 19.
“After an 18-month performing hiatus, we are thrilled to bring our dancers back to the Bankhead stage to perform Tchaikovsky’s magical ballet,” said Artistic Director Betsy Hausburg.
“The Nutcracker,” considered by many to be the most popular ballet in the world, tells the story of a young girl who falls asleep on Christmas Eve and awakens in a world where oversized toys come to life, including the Nutcracker.
“We eagerly invite families and friends to join us as we gather once again to experience the captivating beauty of Tchaikovsky’s work and watch our Nutcracker Christmas tree grow on stage before the sparkling Snow Queen leads the corps beneath showers of falling snow,” Hausburg said.
The Livermore ballet company’s traditional production was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 5,000 theatergoers viewed the production of in 2019.
The production will open on Dec. 11 with performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Evening performances are also scheduled at the Bankhead, for Friday, Dec. 17, Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12, Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19.
All public performances will be accompanied by the Valley Dance Theatre Pit Orchestra.
Tickets are $35 to $45 for adults, $25 for those under 18, and are available online at www.bankheadtheater.org, by phone at 925-373-6800, via email at boxoffice@bankheadtheater.org, or in-person at the theater box office, which is open noon to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and one hour prior to each show.
The Bankhead Theater is located at 2400 First St., Livermore.