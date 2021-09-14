Livermore Arts will welcome Grammy Award-winning entertainer Vanessa Williams to headline the annual “Brilliance at the Bankhead” fundraising gala on Sept. 11.
Williams will be accompanied by the Livermore-Amador Symphony for the largest fundraising event of the year for the nonprofit Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, which operates both the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center.
Proceeds support activities at the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center, as well as Livermore Art’s educational and cultural arts outreach programs.
Williams, whose has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, has released such hits as “Dreamin’,” “Running Back to You,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “Colors of the Wind” from Walt Disney’s animated film “Pocahontas.”
Her critically-acclaimed work also includes numerous films and television shows, including “Desperate Housewives” and “Ugly Betty. She also starred on Broadway alongside Cicely Tyson and Cuba Gooding Jr. in “The Trip to Bountiful.”
The gala will include dinner, provided by On the Vine, and live music featuring Spencer Sussman and Company on the Bankhead Plaza before William’s performance inside the theater at 8 p.m. There will also be live and silent auctions.
Tickets are $250, with VIP seating $500 per person. For more information, go to www.lvpac.org.