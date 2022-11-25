Visit Tri-Valley is sponsoring a “Spread Cheer with Beer” campaign for the holidays to raise money for the Livermore Valley Craft Beer Foundation.
From now through the end of the year, Visit Tri-Valley, a nonprofit destination marketing organization, will donate $20 to the foundation for everyone who checks in at any five of more than a dozen participating breweries and alehouses. Those who complete the “challenge” by visiting five locations will also receive a 64-ounce beer growler.
The Craft Beer Foundation sponsors several annual events in the Tri-Valley, including the Livermore Valley Craft Beer Festival, Livermore Bikes & Brews, and the Livermoron Beer Crawl and Food Drive. In addition to providing free bicycles to local youths, the foundation has raised nearly $165,000 for the Shriners Hospital for Children and provided more than 41,000 meals through food drives.
To participate in the holiday challenge, residents and visitors to the Tri-Valley need to sign up for the free Tri-Valley Beer Trail mobile pass. The Tri-Valley Beer Trail, which includes deals and discounts offered by breweries and alehouses, is also sponsored by Visit Tri-Valley.
To sign up or for a list of participating locations, visit bit.ly/3UTdKNk.