Visit Tri-Valley, a destination marketing organization, and the San Francisco-based U.S. Cultural & Heritage Marketing Council will host two virtual meetings in February to discuss the development of a local cultural and heritage tourism plan.
The Zoom-based sessions are open to community leaders, business owners, and members of the Tri-Valley arts and cultural community interested in exploring ways to attract visitors to local performance venues, heritage and historic sites, restaurants and agritourism.
Session will be held from 10 – 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 4, and from 2 – 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8. Both sessions will be facilitated by Richard Peterson, president of the U.S. Cultural & Heritage Marketing Council.
To register for the first session, go to http://bit.ly/Indy_Culture1. To register for the second session, go to http://bit.ly/Indy_Culture2.