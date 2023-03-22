Visiting artist Catherine Judge will conduct a camp workshop at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore over spring break for teens to design and build a large-scale inflatable sculpture.
Livermore Valley Arts (LVA), which is sponsoring the workshop, said the sculpture, made from plastic sheeting and duct tape and inflated with box fans, would be “large enough to walk through.”
The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, through Friday, April 7. The sculpture will be unveiled at the Bankhead Plaza, 2400 First St., on Saturday, April 8.
The program is limited to 15 students and open to teens from 13 to 18. The cost is $300 per student, but LVA said scholarships are available.
LVA said the workshop would “integrate art with earth sciences, social studies, and advanced technologies” and students would be “encouraged to investigate the creative process as it relates to their life experiences.”
The students will also learn about public art, enhanced model-building skills, and presentation skills, along with gaining a basic understanding of pneumatic principles.
The artist leading the workshop holds a master’s degree in visual studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and specializes in programs that “examine the intersection of culture and nature.”
Trained as a traditional painter, Judge now takes a multidisciplinary approach and has taught courses in two-dimensional and three-dimensional art for museums, colleges, and universities in New England. She is a visiting artist for the New Hampshire Council for the Arts and the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and was co-founder of the Central Massachusetts Women’s Caucus for Art.
For more information, call 925-373-6800 or go to livermorearts.org.