Vista Restaurant at Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton will host the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spring Tradeshow Mixer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.
The chamber holds tradeshows in the spring and fall in place of its monthly networking mixers.
At the tradeshows, companies and organizations are encouraged to promote products and services to local businesses and community leaders.
The tradeshows are free and open to the public.
The spring show will include food bites provided Mochiholic, Passion Pastry, Simple Elegance Catering, and Strizzi’s Restaurants, along with wine and beer.
To register, go to www.pleasanton.org.