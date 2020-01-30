Three regulars from National Public Radio’s popular quiz show, “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me,” will bring their comedy to the Bankhead Theater this spring, sponsored by the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center.
Alonzo Bodden, who achieved star status when he won the third season of “Last Comic Standing” in 2008, will make his first appearance at the Bankhead at 8 a.m., on Friday, April 17. Bodden has also appeared in several movies and television shows, including the Showtime series, “Californication” in 2014. Tickets are $20-$75; $20 for students under 21 and military personnel.
Humorist Peter Sagal, who has hosted “Wait, Wait” since 1998, will appear at the Bankhead at 8 p.m., on Saturday, May 16. His appearance is being co-sponsored by the Rae Dorough Speaker Series. Tickets are $20-$95; $20 for students under 21 and military personnel.
Standup comedian, “Wait Wait” regular, and Livermore favorite Paula Poundstone will make a return to the Bankhead with her wooden stool, Diet Pepsi, and insights on life and living at 8 p.m., on Saturday, June 27. Tickets are $20-$65; $20 for students under 21 and military personnel.
Purchasing tickets for all three shows qualifies for a 15% discount as part of a special “Wait, Wait” offer. For more information and tickets, go to lvpac.org or call (925) 373-6800.