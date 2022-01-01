Tickets are on sale now for a live musical performance by We Banjo 3 at Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
Since their 2012 U.S. debut, We Banjo 3 has emerged as a touring darling in the country that two of the members now call home. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 delivers their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it’s impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan.
With recent stunning performances at such broad ranging festivals Merlefest, BottleRock, Summercamp, ROMP, Wintergrass and others, enthusiasts of almost every genre of music are taking notice.
Tickets are priced from $30 to $40 and are now on sale at firehousearts.org.